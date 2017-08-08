FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Usher’s Insurance Company Refuses To Defend Him In Herpes Lawsuit; Here’s The Reason

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/08/2017
Usher’s Insurance Company Refuses To Defend Him In Herpes Lawsuit; Here's The ReasonSource: latimes.com

Usher is being left high and dry by his own insurance company who has filed legal documents that claim that the firm is not obligated to defend him. He is being accused of concealing an alleged herpes diagnosis from multiple sexual partners.

Usher shouldn’t look to his insurance company to represent him or to defend him in the lawsuits claiming that he concealed the disease from multiple sexual partners.

 

New York Marine and General Insurance Company has filed legal paperwork in the Los Angeles Superior Court citing they have zero obligation to defend him either in California or Georgia, reports PEOPLE.

The paperwork also reportedly claims that they have no duty to defend Usher in any future lawsuits regarding the same matter.

So, why is Usher’s insurance company leaving him high and dry in this legal battle?

They say they don’t have to represent anyone who has intentionally concealed something like, say, herpes from their accusers.

New York Marine filed the paperwork on Monday on August 7 for a judge to agree and deem that they aren’t financially or legally responsible for his lawsuits in Georgia or California.

Even if the insurance company has begun to defend him in Georgia, once a judge rules that they are not responsible they can hand the case to Usher’s defense attorney.

 

In the lawsuits against Usher, the famous lawyer Lisa Bloom is representing three victims who claim to have had sexual relations with the singer.

They include two women and a man and all three claim that the singer did not disclose that he had herpes.

Since the lawsuit and the accusations have been made public, Usher has gone completely silent. He still has to release a statement about his legal issues and the herpes diagnosis. His social media accounts have not been updated since August 1.

