Usher’s Herpes Accuser Quantasia Sharpton’s Mother Claims She Is Lying – R&B Crooner Says He Did Have Sexual Relations With That Woman

Grace Miguel is helping Usher dig himself out of the herpes scandal that is currently ruining his legendary musical career.

On Monday, power attorney Lisa Bloom confirmed the claims made in a bombshell report that the singer and dancer had exposed at least three of his sexual partners to the STI.

One of Usher’s accusers, Quantasia Sharpton, also known as Angel Valentino, spoke at a press conference and said she met the star at one of his concerts.

The crooner allegedly invited her to his luxury hotel room, and they had a one-night stand.

Sharpton said she found out the star had the disease via social media like the rest of the world.

The 21-year-old mother of one confessed: “I feel like my rights were violated, I decided to join the lawsuit against Usher, so he does not do this to anyone else. You need to warn your sex partners… so they can make their own decisions.”

Bloom said a total of three people, two women and one man, contacted her after having sexual contact with the former “Voice” coach and they plan to sue him.

This is where the story takes a bizarre turn.

According to media platform Fameolous, Sharpton’s mother firmly believes that she is lying and never had intercourse with Usher.

The mother wrote in an email: “I’m sorry I started to talk about my daughter, but this has just been a little to [sic] much for me.”

She added: “I want to say to Mr. Usher how sorry I am and if there [is] anything I could tell him to help him I will b glad to. I know my child and know what she about and a liner [sic] is one of them.”

A close friend to Miguel spoke to TMZ and said they have hired an army of lawyers that will prove that Usher is healthy and never had sex with Sharpton.

Via social media, Miguel posted an uplifting quote that read: “Imagine if you took care of yourself The way you do a new love interest. If you listened to yourself with loving ears. Worked hard to solve your own problems with a great attitude. If you started every day saying something beautiful that you love about yourself. If you made sure that the best of everything was around you. Wanted to impress yourself with new adventures and exciting things to do. If you were determined to prove to yourself how amazing you are. If you were dating that person would you be looking for someone else?”

Maybe Sharpton’s mother will appear in a press conference with Usher.