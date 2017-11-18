FREE NEWSLETTER
Lifestyle

Usher’s $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Is Dismissed

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/18/2017
Usher’s $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Is DismissedSource: bet.com

It seems that Usher’s $20 million lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed that he gave her herpes was finally dismissed. Here are more details on the case.

Usher was sued back in July by jazz singer Laura Helm, who accused him of giving her herpes following unprotected sex.

 

She was seeking $20 million from him, but her lawyer has asked for the case to be dismissed for the time being.

Her original attorney Lisa West parted ways with Helm shortly after the release of a damning audiotape made by her publicist.

She was recorded saying that she and Usher used protection in a phone call made only two days before she filed suit saying otherwise.

According to TMZ, her new attorney has filed documents to dismiss the case ‘without prejudice,’ and ‘with the intent to refile.’

It’s still not clear why her new lawyer decided to drop the case.

Things weren’t looking so good for Helm’s credibility when TMZ obtained the audio of a July phone call between her and publicist Dennis Byron.

In the call, he told her ‘It bothers me that he didn’t have the decency to tell you he had herpes.’

She said, ‘Don’t try to make me mad. First of all, if we were having it unprotected, then he should have told me. We weren’t unprotected, so it doesn’t matter.’

 

Two days later she filed a lawsuit and claimed the exact opposite, saying they didn’t use protection.

After the release of the tape, West said that Helm changed her story to Byron because she thought he was trying to extort her and sell the tape to the media.

In a statement to TMZ she said that Helm, ‘Didn’t want to be exploited and, in her attempt to deter Byron from doing so, she told him (inaccurately) that she never had protected sex with Usher and that she did not have herpes.’

