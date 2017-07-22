FREE NEWSLETTER
Usher Up Against A $10 Million Lawsuit From Another Woman Who Claims The R & B Artist Didn’t Tell Her About The Virus

Todd Malm Posted On 07/22/2017
UsherSource: EOnline.com

Usher’s problems continue to get worse! The legendary R & B singer, 38, has been named in a $10 million lawsuit from a woman, whose name is declared as Jane Doe for the sake of her privacy.

The woman claims that Usher didn’t tell her that he had herpes before the pair hooked up three months ago.

Usher – who has been married to Grace Miguel for two years since September 2015 – had two sexual encounters with his accuser according to the new lawsuit.

They took place on the 16th and 28th of April of this year according to the court documents.

In the affidavits, it says the pair hooked up at the woman’s home in Atlanta where she gave him oral sex, and then they had sex with a condom.

Their second encounter was at a hotel in New Orleans where they had unprotected sex.

And what is she suing him for exactly?

Jane Doe, as it’s written in the court doc’s, is filing the suit for negligence, battery, and causing emotional distress, as Usher exposed her to the virus.

However, she did not confirm if she tested positive for the disease or not.

Jane Doe didn’t realize he had the condition until she learned of the news in recent reports where the singer settled a court case for $1.1 million.

The court papers obtained by Radar Online, show that the singer first contracted the disease sometime between 2009 and 2010.

As was reported earlier, according to California state law, where Usher lives, it is entirely illegal to transmit a disease to another person when you know you test positive for the virus. The original lawsuit published by Radar Online alleged that the woman was diagnosed with herpes after sleeping with Usher, as the R & B legend thought it was just an “infection.”

