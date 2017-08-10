Usher Songwriter Poo Bear Defends Singer Against Herpes Accusers, Claims Justin Bieber Is His Favorite Celebrity

Usher’s herpes allegations have taken over the headlines lately and everyone seems to have an opinion. Even the songwriter behind one of Usher’s biggest hits is speaking out on his behalf. In a recent interview with the Domenick Nati Show, Poo Bear, whose real name is Jason Boyd, defended Usher’s innocence and even opened up about his love for Justin Bieber.

Poo Bear is responsible for a few of Usher’s hits but the most popular song he wrote for the star is Caught Up.

It turns out that the songwriter had plenty to say about the drama that Usher has been caught up in lately, claiming that the singer is innocent of those herpes charges.

For those who may have missed it, the recent rumor that won’t seem to go away revolves around Usher’s alleged escapades and whether or not he has the sexually transmitted disease.

After a story broke about one accuser who allegedly sued the singer and settled for just over $1 million, others have been coming out of the woodwork with their own accusations and lawsuits.

The latest, Quantasia Sharpton, even did a press conference with Lisa Bloom earlier this week. She claims that she had a rendezvous with Usher on her birthday when she turned 19-years old after the singer spotted her in the crowd.

The conversation quickly turned to another controversial singer, Justin Bieber, whom Poo Bear has written 16 songs. Poo Bear told Nati that Bieber is his favorite celebrity and not for reasons that you’d think.

It turns out that the songwriter is in support of Justin’s recent tour cancellation. Poo Bear explained that he’s met quite a few celebrities along the way and considering the level of hit writing that he does, that’s believable.

Not long now , until the rest of the world gets to see this documentary !! Coming April 29th , on @redbulltv !!!!! Hbd !! A post shared by Poo Bear (@poobear) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

He said that Justin Bieber is his favorite celebrity because they just hit it off and have a lot in common. It turns out that Poo Bear is also very much a Christian and he thinks that Bieber is a great example of a Christian.

Although it was rumored that his pastor, Carl Lentz and the Hillsong Church that were behind Bieber’s decision to cancel his tour, the singer has denied it.

After more than two years of touring, it’s hard to argue why Bieber needed a break.

With the songwriting power of Poo Bear behind him, Justin Bieber will probably be okay.

Advertisement

As for Usher and the herpes allegations that are sticking around like er, herpes… the singer is rumored to be putting together his own defamation suit to come after the accusers the way they have already come for him.