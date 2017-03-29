Usher Pays Tribute To Lost Step Son – The Reason Usher Has Kept Out Of The Spotlight

Usher has been an internationally famous singer and celebrity since the mid-90’s. The 8-Grammy-Award winner has managed to keep a tight lid on his personal life despite his roaring success.

He has been through marriages, divorces, highly publicized relationships, and tragic losses but Usher has still managed to keep his real life away from his performance persona. Because of the calamities and trauma that went on his life he was forced to keep his personal life private.

In 2009, after two years of being married, Usher and his wife Tameka Foster announced they would be divorcing.

In 2012, Usher’s stepson Kile Glover was declared brain-dead after being hit by a jet ski on Lake Lanier in Atlanta. The young 11-year-old boy passed away shortly after that.

At the time Usher and his wife Tameka were in the middle of a custody battle, but the loss of the child allowed them to come together and support each other for a brief time.

Despite the tragic loss, the couple couldn’t reconcile for long, and the media began speculating that Usher had not shown up to the funeral to which Usher vehemently denied on Oprah.

Today on March 28th, Usher paid tribute to Kile on what would have been his 16th birthday.

Happy 16th Birthday, Kile$. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/hvHoFP8TmV — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) March 29, 2017

An incident with his son, Usher Raymond V, who got trapped in a drain in a swimming pool only intensified the tensions with Tameka filing for emergency custody after her son’s “near-death” experience.

She claimed there was a lack of supervision of the children while they were swimming in the pool and sought temporary primary custody. Foster was denied primary custody and the kids went on to live with their dad.

Advertisement

Since then the details of Usher’s life have been kept out of the public eye. After the death of his son and a vicious divorce between the singer and his ex-wife, it looks like we won’t get to know what’s going on in his world.