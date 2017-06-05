Usher Out Of The Spotlight Again – The R & B Singer Missed The Manchester Concert And Here’s Why

And where was the R & B singer this weekend? Many people were asking the same question after Usher failed to show up for the One Love Manchester benefit concert that raised $3 million for victims of the arena bombing on the 22nd of May.

A statement was released last week saying Usher would take center stage along with Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, Take That, and Katy Perry.

Imogen Heap, Liam Gallagher, The Black Eyed Peas, and Little Mix made surprise performances as well.

Although the R & B singer promoted the concert on his social media account, he wasn’t on stage and didn’t reveal the reason until today.

When the R & B legend reached out to his 6.5 million Instagram followers, the ‘Crash’ singer said, ‘I would have loved to be there, but it was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK.’

Despite Usher’s absence, the concert was massively successful, and funds generated by the performance went straight to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by the British Red Cross as well as the city council.

Ticketmaster was in a charitable mood as well, as they set aside 14,000 free tickets for the people who attended the May 22nd concert while the remainder of the tickets for the show sold out in six minutes!

One Love Manchester, in collaboration with other fundraising campaigns, went on to be one of the most successful charity events in recent memory with The British Red Cross confirming that $12 million in total had been raised since the arena bombing. It doesn’t stop there! Ariana intends to re-release the single, ‘One Last Time,’ and all of the revenue generated will go towards the victims of the terror attack.