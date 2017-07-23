Usher Might Be In More Trouble Regarding Herpes Scandal As Lawyer Lisa Bloom Claims Other Women Will Come Forward

R&B music superstar Usher is in more trouble when it comes to his herpes scandal. According to reports, more women are getting ready to come forward and claim that they had unprotected sexual relations with the famous artist.

Celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom, who recently represented video vixen and model Blac Chyna in her case against reality star Rob Kardashian, confirmed over the weekend that Usher is her next big target.

Bloom revealed that she has young women lining up to take a shot at the “Confessions” artist who is currently facing a PR nightmare.

The controversial attorney told a popular celebrity news website: “Several women have reached out to me in the last week, claiming that Usher had unprotected sex with them since his 2009 herpes diagnosis. They say that he did not disclose his STD to them. Such behavior would be appalling, illegal and dangerous to women’s health.”

Last week, it was revealed that the “Burn” singer had unprotected sex with a woman and she was allegedly infected with the virus.

To make the situation go away, the talented crooner agreed to pay the person over $1 million. It all happened in 2012, but the information only leaked this week.

According to experts, Usher’s hand is very weak in this situation. It is now obvious that the story will not leave the headlines and more people will come out and try to get a piece of his fortune.

In most cases, he might be forced to settle, which could encourage others to do the same thing. The R&B vocalist cannot take the women to court because it could harm his career more.

The “No Limit” singer just hopes that all will get back to normal and he thinks staying discreet can help him come out on top.

An insider explained: “He feels embarrassed and horrible about the story, alleging Herpes, involving him. He does not want to talk about it, hopes people forget about it, and can’t wait for the whole thing to go away.”

Bloom does not care about his feelings and said the following on Twitter: “How much unprotected sex did Usher have after his herpes diagnosis? Women are reaching out to me. How dare he endanger women’s health?”

The “U Got It Bad” singer has limited options in front of him.