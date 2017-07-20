Usher Is Embarrassed By The Herpes Scandal – His Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Wants No Part In The STD Drama

R&B singer Usher is just hoping for one thing, he wants his herpes story to go away as soon as possible, but things do live on the Internet forever.

The “Confessions” artist is laying low as he waits for another celebrity to do something more embarrassing and take him off the hot seat.

The 38-year-old music star has dominated social media in the past week after it was revealed that he paid a woman over $1 million to keep a secret the fact he allegedly infected her with the STD.

It is hard for him to deny the story because the court documents have surfaced online and they look authentic.

A source shared: “He feels embarrassed and horrible about the herpes story involving him. He does not want to talk about it, hopes people forget about it, and can’t wait for the whole thing to go away.”

All of this happened a very long time ago, but the revelations are only surfacing now. And since the “Burn” artist failed to disclose his condition to the woman who sued him, some people are wondering if he did the same thing to other sexual partners.

His ex-wife and the mother of his two sons, Tameka Foster, has come out to say that she played no role in the drama and insisted that she is healthy.

Foster shared: “Do not come on my page discussing rumors or people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced eight years. Some issues are not my business, ex-husbands, ex-friends, snakes, hoes, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns. I’m good and my health (everywhere) is great.”

No matter how Usher tries to spin this, it will probably affect his career in some fashion because as a sex symbol his fans now have a piece of information that they did not have before.

It is a little hard to portray yourself as a cool player when there a herpes cloud hanging over your head.

Moreover, Usher was able to sell a mostly clean image for close to two decades in the entertainment industry, and now he is being put in the same bag as controversial figures like R. Kelly and O.J. Simpson.