Usher Emerges For First Time Since Herpes Scandal; He Is Looking Happier Than Ever

Usher is finally out of his hiding! For the first time since the herpes scandal, reemerged in Los Angeles on August 12 looking stress-free and happy.

The herpes scandal which alleged that the singer had infected two women and one man with the disease drove him into hiding.

Usher hasn’t been seen in weeks, but on August 12, he popped up on the scene in LA, looking happy and like his old self.

He smiled and looked cheerful, and he even gave photographers the peace sign while crossing the street when they caught him in the afternoon.

He seemed in high spirits for someone who has just been at the center of an STD nightmare.

It’s great that he is out and about again especially after those horrible accusations.

Not one but two women had accused him of giving them herpes after having unprotected sex.

Is it possible that Usher knew he had the disease but had sex anyway?

Making matters even worse, a third person — a man — came forward to say that he too was infected, allegedly through oral sex.

One of Usher’s hookups is believed to be a woman named Quantisia Sharpton.

She came forward on August 7 to tell her side of the story.

‘I got a call from Usher on a blocked number asking me what hotel I was staying in and the room number. About an hour later, he arrived,’ she said in a statement.

‘We spoke for a while, and then we engaged in sexual contact. He never warned me about any STD’s. It was just after my 19th birthday. I never heard from him again.’ This is really nasty indeed.

But judging by the way Usher looked during his last outing, all happy and cheery, one might think that maybe he is innocent. Who knows?