Upcoming Documentary About Heath Ledger Will Focus On His Life And Not His Death!

On April 23, a new documentary about Heath Ledger is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and to air on Spike TV next month.

The tribute project is directed by Adrian Buitenhuis and Derik Murray and is going to feature the late actor’s closest friends and family as well as other stars who admire him.

The documentary is going to compile many interviews from Ledger’s family and colleagues, including Naomi Watts, Ang Lee, Matt Amato and Djimon Hounsou. In addition, the film is also going to include many of the actor’s personal photos and video footage shot over the years, as he was a documentary director as well.

His girlfriend, Christina Cauchi revealed that the young actor was always surrounded by cameras and he liked to document everything in his life.

“It wasn’t just to film us or film what we were doing, he was creating something, straightaway,” his friend Trevor DiCarlo added.

As fans already know, Heath Ledger passed away shockingly in 2008 at the age of only 28.

The documentary is trying to show the many sides of Ledger, and how he had never been seen by the general public. He was more than just an actor.

“Some people are just bigger than the world has room for,” Harper explained.

His mother, Sally has also opened up about what she and her husband as parents went through, mentioning that although their pain was no different from any other’s who loses a child, the difference was that they were in the public eye. In addition, she revealed that the fact that the world found out about his death before they did will always hunt her.

Advertisement

To find out more about the brilliant actor’s life and death, make sure to watch “I Am Heath Ledger” on Spike TV May 17 at 10 p.m. ET.