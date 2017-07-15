Up And Coming Rapper 21 Savage Has More Bling Than Whiz Khalifa?

All ego and “big head” jokes aside, up and coming rapper 21 Savage just purchased a 100-carats ($125,000 worth) diamond mold of his cranium.

First breaking into the rap industry around 2015 with just a net-worth of $700,000, 21 Savage now has a net worth of at least $4 million dollars – and apparently, he isn’t afraid to show off his wealth.

21 Savage is best known for his hit songs like “XXL Freshman” (2016), “X” and “No Heart” also in 2016.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, 21 Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) has also attempted to collaborate on albums with successful rap artist Drake.

Drake, a Canadian rapper, singer, and producer known for his considerable notoriety in his younger days on the hit series television show “Degrassi: The Next Generation” (2001-2005). And now, a successful rap career that’s earning him a net worth of over $90 million dollars to-date, fans are wondering: “Is 21 Savage catching up?”

Apparently, this ‘head of diamonds’ is a dedication to his “Slaughter King” mixtape, as half the head is a replica of his own, and the other side a model (and dedication) of the Jason Voorhees mask.

21 Savage seems to be “living large” this year, also going public with his “serious relationship” with American model and actress Amber Rose.

This also isn’t his first money-splurge this month, as an insider tells us he apparently “parted with $22,000” by throwing cash into crowds of fans at Atlanta’s Club Crucial just over a week ago during an album promotion for his “Issa Album,”

According to a source, 21 Savage also reported back at the beginning of July that he’s “dated Amber Way Longer than You Know” defending himself and the couples more intimate encounters caught on camera this month. He stated to reporters that the “Public just aint know bout’ it.”

Savage ended the recent subtle parking lot “interview” by telling the press that he’d use physical violence against anyone “if they (ever) disrespect her.”

Finally, when asked about the recently viral nude picture of now girlfriend Amber Rose, he hardly seemed offended and instead snarled with the reply: “Yo that s**t poppin.” and “That s**t sexy” – also referring to the explicit picture of her as “The Bush.” Yikes!

Advertisement

21 Savage collaborated with Wheezy, Zaytoven, the slick Southside, the West Coast’s finest DJ Mustard, and the Savage Mode collaborator Metro Boomin on his most recent “Issa Album.”