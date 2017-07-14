United Airlines Loses ScHoolboy Q’s Puppy

American hip-hop artist ScHoolboy Q, most notorious for his “Collard Greens” (2014) hit-song is apparently fighting back against American Airlines after they “lost” one of his dogs and winded up sending it to the wrong airport.

ScHooolboy Q swiftly took to Twitter to rant reportedly stating ““You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT????”.

A little French bulldog puppy he recently purchased from Denver, Colorado is the pup in question, and to make matters worse they transported the wrong dog back to his home.

According to an insider, United Airlines promised to get the right dog back to his LA home no later than midnight.

An insider also reported that ScHoolboy Q “intends to sue” which would not be the first time United Airlines has faced a lawsuit. United Airlines recently created a worse image and reputation for itself after a run in between a Chinese-American surgeon and airline staff after they were caught on video dragging Dr. Dao off the plane.

United Airlines back in April of this year apparently “over-booked” the flight and were attempting to “free up space” by removing passengers to add off-duty employees to the flight.

United Airlines replied that “Employees take precedent over passengers” in such instances, and hardly appeared remorseful for the incident.

Ultimately, no more than a couple weeks later Dr. Dao reached an undisclosed amount in a lawsuit against United, as his removal also included aggressive, forceful actions by airport law enforcement.

ScHoolboy Q is apparently a huge Dog Lover, and also has two other dogs that he’s even created personal Twitter accounts for telling fans to: “Follow my sons…… @Halldale_canecorso_ & @figaro_doberman.”

People are also a bit curious, considering United Airways responded on Twitter to ScHoolboy Q in just 3 minutes – celebrity status treatment, much?

Needless to say, we’re pretty confident United won’t be making this mistake again anytime in the near future.

ScHoolboy Q last released hit song “THat Part” last year, but we haven’t seen much much else from him since. Q currently holds record labels with both Top Dawg Entertainment and Interscope Records.

ScHoolboy Q, whose real name is Quincy Matthew Hanley is originally from South Central Los Angeles, California – but was oddly enough born in Wiesbaden, Germany. He has a total of 4 Studio albums, and according to a Celebrity Insider may be looking at releasing another album by the end of this year.