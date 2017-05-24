Unimpressed Chloe Is Now All Grown Up Just 4 Years After Her Surprise Getaway In Disneyland

We bet you know her; you just have to take a look at her face. Chloe has changed hew infamous frown upside down, and she’s all smiles now.

It is pretty hard to believe that four years have already passed since Chloe became the Internet sensation after reacting to the news that she was going to Disneyland with her family.

If you check out her latest photos on Instagram, you will see that family vacations are still a thing for her and now she is more than excited.

“WE ARE HERE IN BRAZIL!!! Hello!! #saopaulo #google #chloe #hi #lily #katie #david,” the family shared on their Instagram account while posing in front of Google ads that were featuring Chloe’s unforgettable and unimpressed face.

“Google is amazing! Chloe loves seeing herself on the elevator door and all over #saopaulo! You have a beautiful city!” the family wrote on Instagram.

The family account added, “Signing autographs at #google! #chloe #google #saopaulo.”

"Google is amazing! Chloe loves seeing herself on the elevator door and all over #saopaulo! You have a beautiful city!"

In case there are some people who still don’t know who we are referring to, there’s an innocent yet hilarious clip floating online, with Chloe and her sister Lily dating back in September 2013 riding the backseat of the family car.

All of a sudden, mom and dad told the little girls that they were not heading to school, and instead, they’re about to experience a surprise visit to the Disneyland Resort.

Lily couldn’t stop crying tears of joy when she found out, but her younger sister didn’t seem to care at all as she was very unimpressed.

Today more than 18 million people have watched Chole’s reaction online and the family’s Instagram account continues to have more than 553,000 followers.

Both sisters have lots of modeling gigs while starring in YouTube videos and at the same time, they can experience normal activities like going to the movies or going out with their parents, you know, all kinds of normal activities a child should have.

“My heart is full. I love these girls deeply!” proud mother Katie recently shared on Instagram about her two lovely daughters and their whole family. “I say this all the time BUT how did I get so lucky?”