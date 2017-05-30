Unexpected Nasty Feud At ‘Today’ – Hoda Kotb Betrays Kathie Lee Gifford For Megyn Kelly!

These two women feuding is something perhaps nobody could anticipate! According to new reports, Megyn Kelly is no longer Kathie Gifford’s enemy. Her former close pal Hoda Kotb has taken her place and the two longtime Today co-hosts are now involved in a nasty drama.

One insider on the set of the hit show has revealed that although the two “are all smiles when the camera’s on, off camera they do not speak anymore.”

Apparently, “Things have gotten so bad that Hoda has moved dressing rooms, so she is not even on the same floor as Kathie Lee anymore,” the source added.

Because she decided to move her dressing room, the fight became even worse.

Hoda and Kathie Lee used to have their dressing rooms on the same floor, next to each other.

“Their doors were always open, and they would run back and forth. It was like one big room that they shared away from all the other hosts.”

Sadly, their close friendship is now over.

Hoda has moved on the first floor, into Tamron Hall’s old dressing room and Kathie Lee is hurt.

Their friendship started to cool down ever since Kotb adopted her baby girl.

As a mother, she doesn’t have enough time to spend with her old friend Kathie Lee.

“They no longer go to dinner or drinks or concerts or theater. Kathie Lee understands how hard it is being a new mom, but it is almost like she has been dumped.

But what feels even more like a betrayal is the fact that Hoda has started “kissing up to Megyn Kelly,”

“She’d find a babysitter when she wants to hang out with Kelly but not for Kathie Lee. That has gotta hurt!”

Advertisement

What do you think of the unexpected feud? Should the women talk it out and solve things before the drama goes too far?