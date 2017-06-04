Unexpected Hero – Disgraced Reality Star Jon Gosselin Saves A Woman And Her Dogs From A Burning Building

The disgraced reality TV star has managed to somehow pull off an impressive rescue. Ever since the man split from his wife Kate, who is also the mother of his eight children, he has been on a downward spiral.

However, yesterday, June 3, Gosselin seemed to be an entirely new person when he saved a woman from a house engulfed in flames.

He suddenly turned into a hero!

According to an eyewitness, ‘Jon saw a house on fire in his neighborhood and called 911. But that is not all—he banged on the door and got the woman out and then went back in to get her two dogs, too. Jon was truly at the right place at the right time.’

It looks like Jon is also incredibly modest because when his pals called to congratulate him for the brave gesture, the father of 8 told them it was just circumstance and that anybody in his situation would have done the same.

41-year-old Jon Gosselin got divorced from his wife back in 2009 after rumors that he cheated on her started going around a year prior.

Ever since their shocking split, the man worked various jobs, including waiting tables.

He also appeared on the reality TV show, Couples Therapy with a female friend.

On the show he also slammed his former marriage with Kate, describing it as ten years of business transactions.

Recently it was reported that the man even got a gig as a male stripper!

Well, we are glad that at least for a couple of days he will be known as a hero above everything else.

What do you think of Jon Gosselin’s heroic rescue? Do you think that the incident will mark his decision to turn his life around?