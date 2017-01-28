Uncle Warns Selena Gomez: Leave Hollywood or Die!

As it turns out, Selena Gomez’s family members think it’s time she gives up her destructive party hard mindset before it’s too late! At least that’s what her uncle, Artemis Arzola is saying.

The desperate loving uncle has begged the diva to slow down and think about her health in a heartbreaking interview.

In the interview that Artemis Arzola gave from his home in Grand Prairie, Texas, the uncle said that Selena “needs to pray, and peace will come to her.”

“Nobody famous can help her — only God,” the family member added.

Unfortunately, we have also learned that the singer may need a kidney transplant to save her life. Just six months ago Gomez was “very sick” and a surgery may be the only way she can manage her lupus.

“Selena’s young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself,” stated Arzola. “Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes. She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!”

Selena Gomez has already gone through chemotherapy to battle lupus. In 2014 she was also in rehab claiming that it was because of struggling with exhaustion.

However, sources say that the singer has “dabbled” with such dangerous drugs as Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin and Xanax.

Her new boyfriend, The Weeknd can be considered a very poor choice if she wants to change her life and regain her health. The man has admitted to using Ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, mushrooms, and other similar drugs in order to enhance his creativity when writing songs.

Artemis says his wife, Sofia, is also battling lupus. Sofia is a great source of moral help for the artist and is always ready to answer her questions via text.

“She wanted to keep [her diagnosis] a secret, but she was very sick six months ago,” shared Sofia.

“The lupus has hospitalized her twice.”