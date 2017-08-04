FREE NEWSLETTER
Unapologetic Steve Harvey Claims His Rude Letter To Staff Was ‘Cute’

Nick Markus Posted On 08/04/2017
steve harveySource: parade.com

Steve Harvey has decided to finally break the silence on the rude email he sent his staff and instead of apologizing and understanding what he did wrong, the man just dug himself into yet another hole. Following the scandal, the TV personality is now defending his actions.

While promoting his new talk show, Steve at TCA, the host claimed he learned two things from that one disrespectful email – he can’t write and that he shouldn’t write.

But then Harvey added that he didn’t quite understand why he received such a huge backlash for it when it leaked.

The host also explained that the only reason the rude message got to the public was that someone was upset Harvey didn’t hire them on the show, so he was the victim of revenge.

‘The email was out there, and it was not a big deal to me at all…I am not a mean-spirited guy — I am a very congenial guy to people who know me. I thought it was cute. You all did not,’ the shameless celebrity said.

As some of you may remember, Harvey sent an email to his employees earlier this year, asking them not to come to his dressing room uninvited and not to approach him unless he spoke to them directly first.

The leaked memo turned into a massive scandal, and the man was at the center of a lot of online hate.

But even then, Harvey refused to apologize about the letter.

Do you think Steve Harvey should say sorry for his condescending behavior?

