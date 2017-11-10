Tyrese’s Wife Samantha Lee Gibson Might Be Pregnant With Their First Child

Tyrese Gibson has dropped a new bombshell. The Fast & Furious actor has posted yet another clip where he is ranting about his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, and his daughter, Shayla.

He took the opportunity to announce that his new spouse, Samantha Lee Gibson, is pregnant with their first child.

Wearing his famous Shayla Rocks hoodie, the R&B singer got emotional while talking about his little girl.

He said her birth was the most incredible thing that ever happened to him.

And Tyrese went on to lecture fathers who are not present in their children’s lives.

Tyrese continued by saying, “I have another one on the way, but he is not here yet.”

In the same video, Tyrese who has become synonymous with the word meltdown, asked famous faces like Oprah, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to support an organization ran by his wife.

He said: “Powerful women of God, cause you guys seem to show UP for each of us this is your moment. I’ve always shown up for you. Your events your moments. I am simply asking that you show up for my wife…SO that I can stay married… my WIFE, who is now pregnant, is the new President of The Love Circle Foundation could use some help…”

In the past months, Tyrese has grabbed headlines with a series of disturbing videos.

In some of them, he is crying about not being able to see his daughter, and in others he claimed that he is broke, and he used a few to attack his co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Moreover, in a recent clip, he told the world that Will and Jada had promised him 5 million dollars to pay legal fees in the custody battle for his daughter.

Tyrese said: “You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughter’s legal fees will be paid ! will listen…..”

A few days later, he returned to social media to blast the couple for not wiring him the money.

TMZ has confirmed that Will and Jada never promised to help Tyrese financially.

Many people flocked to Instagram to comment on the pregnancy news, and most of them are telling Tyrese’s wife that he needs professional help to raise that baby properly.

One person said: “Take his phone from him. Ok, I’m tired of seeing Tyrese now, that’s enough. He needs people to donate so he can stay married? Nah, she wants one last bag before she packs up in the middle of the night.”

Another stated: “Wow he doesn’t even sound happy he’s having another child and why did he have to mention the Rock smh xo. Good luck to his new wife. Don’t think she knows what she signed up for.”

