Tyrese’s Wife Samantha Lee Gibson Finally Addresses His Meltdowns

As more drama and controversy build up around Tyrese and The Rock, his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, has decided to speak out finally.

For the past few months, Tyrese, who was once known as the kid from Watts, California who hit stardom thanks to his voice in a Coca-Cola ad and became a famous actor and R&B crooner, has turned into somewhat of a joke.

The artist is in a bitter one-sided feud with a potential candidate for the presidency in 2020 – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Tyrese has attacked the former wrestler on numerous occasions for forcing a delay in the release of the next Fast & The Furious movie for his spinoff.

Tyrese has been having a meltdown after another over the custody battle of his young daughter, Shayla.

Recently, the father of one broke down in tears saying that he is broke and begging the system not to take his child away.

Tyrese wept and said: “Alright, y’all, I’m on my way to court, and I’m just going to ask y’all to pray for me and my daughter. For everybody that’s been reaching out, I had to change my number because it was just so much toxic, negative energy. When God puts a purpose over your life, and he sends you a message, you cannot get caught up in sheep.”

He went on to say: “And all of the men, and my brothers, and my family. One simple thing. As you’re calling me to tell me to chill out, you’re calling me and telling everybody who knows me, ‘Yo, get him off the internet, he’s killing himself’ — just remember, my n*gga, you still got your kids playing in the background. So it’s very easy for you to judge somebody when your circumstances ain’t mine.”

Many people have been wondering where Samantha is and why is she not helping her husband.

Via Instagram she decided to respond to the scandal by writing: “I’m writing this post to everyone who is going through a storm with me & my family right now. Focus your attention on Christ! God is good! Praise Him for the shift he’s about to create in your life. There’s a reason for the storm, just trust Him and have real faith. I’m fighting through it, just like you! We can do it, no matter what the circumstances look like for you right now. COMMENT YOUR STORMS! I️ commit to you that I️ will be praying and praising God for what he’s about to do in your life. Instead of making cruel jokes, I️ humbly ask for your prayers as well for our family. Love you all.”

What do you think Tyrese should do?