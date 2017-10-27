Tyrese Was Rushed To The Emergency Room With Chest Pains Following Intense Court Battle With His Ex

Tyrese Gibson is in the middle of a very nasty custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, and the stress landed him straight to the hospital. Here are more details on how he is suffering from terrible chest pains.
#SwipeLeft I wanted the banner to be longer but it’s was too expensive this is what I really wanted it to say “In the end however way it looks, however way this all feels stay strong my little angel i taught you that this is all just a process of pain seeking happiness, whatever the outcome just know the courts and NO one will ever paint OUR picture NO MATTER WHAT DADDY STILL LOVES YOU SHAYLA”…. You guys are tuned in front row… You have a job to do and thats to stay in our business so….. Since I have your full attention……. Let’s open up this real dialogue I wanna put y’all up on game….. It’s very very important google and look at YouTube videos of something it’s called #ParentingAlianation and more importantly #ENMESHMENT hit me back…… Love always this is not our first beautiful dance…. and it won’t be the last….. it’s just a process that no one immune from…… #Activism #ProudFather #KnowYourRights #LoveToInspireFromMyLifeToYours #DaddyDaughterLove #ShesMyOneAndONLY just last year we was so cool….. Then I fell in love and I’m happily married……. Things change….
Fast and the Furious star Tyrese Gibson found himself in a horrible child custody war with his ex-wife Norma Gibson.
TMZ reports that is was an ‘explosive’ day in an LA courtroom on October 26, and after that, he went back to his hotel.
According to the site, that’s when he began suffering ‘bad chest pains’ and that he also felt dehydrated.
A source says that he was rushed to the hospital to get checked out.
The actor is currently on a fluid drip for his hydration issues and will soon undergo tests to find out what is causing the chest pains.
Norma claims that he spanked their 10-year-old daughter Shayla so hard that she was unable to sit down and is now requesting sole physical custody of the little girl.
She reportedly got a judge to order an investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services into his actions.
Turese has denied doing anything to hurt his daughter, and he thinks his ex is making the claims to get back at him for remarrying earlier in 2017.
He arrived in court wearing an all-black suit, and he also told TMZ that the day was going to be a ‘funeral’ for the abuse allegations against him.
Headed into court and we just want you guys to know we’re not here to win……. We’re here for Shayla no one wins in the end cause our angels is feeling all of this…… Please parents that are currently going through issues keep this in mind…… When parents go to war we effect the kids deeply……. But in everything me and we wife go into.. We go into it rather GOOD or bad we count our blessings, are stand WITH each other and pull from each others strength and power……… When my queen prays her words are so powerful and beautiful the queen kiss on her crown follows……… Sending love and light around the world…. #FamilyFirst
The day before he was rushed to the hospital, Tyrese posted a photo to the ‘gram of him kissing his wife of eight months, Samantha Lee, on the forehead in front of the doors to the courtroom while clasping hands.
He captioned the pic, ‘Headed into court and we just want you guys to know we’re not here to win. We’re here for Shayla. No one wins in the end cause our angel is feeling all of this. Please, parents that are currently going through issues keep this in mind.’
‘When parents go to war we affect the kids deeply. But in everything me and my wife go into. We go into it rather GOOD or bad we count our blessings, are stand WITH each other and pull each others strength and power,’ he concluded.
