Tyrese Vows Not To Star In ‘Fast & Furious 9’ If The Rock Is In It Because He’s ‘A Clown’

The feud between Tyrese and Dwayne Johnson seems to escalate even more these days. Tyrese is vowing to quit the Fast and the Furious franchise if The Rock is still involved in it.

On the other hand, by doing this, he is doing the same thing he accused The Rock of doing. He is tearing apart the franchise.

Tyrese blasted The Rock on Instagram, saying that if he’s in the planned Fast & Furious 9 movie, he’ll quit.

Tyrese thinks that threatening to quit the movie franchise is a threat severe enough for producers to eliminate The Rock, one of its biggest stars.

His statement was attached to a selfie of the two in their better days, along with Vin Diesel, who also has a beef with Dwayne.

Some people think that feud was faked for publicity, Check the ‘candyass b**ch’ reference:

‘Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9, there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughter’s survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice#NoOJ spin-off huh? Spin-off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter.’

Tyrese is saying there that he didn’t get his famous muscles naturally, and instead he juices up on steroids.

Advertisement

Dwayne called Tyrese a ‘little crying puppy,’ and in a video resurfaced from 2015, called his album ‘a piece of dog sh*t.’ So apparently, this feud has been growing and growing for years.