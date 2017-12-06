FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Tyrese Spilled The Tea On The Reason For Which He Married His Ex-Wife, Norma Gibson: He Did It So That He Could Become A U.S. Citizen! – Watch The Video

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/06/2017
Tyrese was just recently interviewed on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. He just admitted that he married his ex-wife Norma Gibson for her citizenship. He just wanted to stop traveling to London to visit his daughter Shayla.

 

‘I’m married you to keep you in the country. I never married you to because I was happily married. You’re from London,’ Tyrese confessed. ‘We got married with like seven people there.’

Tyrese’s recently has some unusual social media activity, and it seems that it was all spurred by his custody case with ex-wife Norma Gibson. But now the feud finally came to an end.

After a few months of various disturbing posts and rantings, he recently went to Dubai and South Africa on a business trip with his wife, Samantha.

He revealed the fact that his wife was never pregnant On Instagram, and that Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith did not wire him money for his legal troubles.

 

It seems that the truth is that he was ‘advised to use some psych media called Rexulti, and I did and did some really stupid things publicly, and privately that will take me a while to recover from.’ This is what he told his fans:

My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one.)’

Tyrese also confessed to his fans that ‘I’ve already mentioned that there were a few talks with the Smiths and those meds made me jump out there and speak about money that never came in. I have already apologized to them both privately and publicly.’

