Tyrese Gibson Wins 50/50 Joint Custody Of Daughter Shayla Following Vicious Court Battle With Ex

This is huge news for Tyrese Gibson. A judge has reportedly denied his ex’s request for a permanent restraining order. The judge ruled that he will get 50/50 joint custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, starting January 2018.

Tyrese and his ex, Norma Gibson, have been in the middle of a nasty custody battle over their daughter, Shayla.

According to TMZ, a judge has denied her request for a permanent restraining order. This means that he’ll get to spend even more time with Shayla in the weeks ahead.

The judge ruled on November 17 that Tyrese and Normal will share 50/50 joint custody beginning in January 2018.

In the meantime, both of them have agreed on a visitation schedule that’s convenient for them, which will also allow Tyrese to celebrate with his daughter over the holidays

It’s been a tense few weeks for the exes, since Norma reportedly claimed Tyrese was physically abusive to their daughter, claiming that he beat her 12 to 16 times.

Tyrese fired back by confessing that he only struck her once on the bottom.

The battle between them intensified when Norma reportedly demanded that he get a mental evaluation, according to TMZ.

He was clearly upset and unable to fight back the tears while discussing his daughter on November 1.

His fans didn’t know what to make of Tyrese’s terrible family situation. He posted multiple videos showing hysterically crying and begging his ex not to take Shayla away from him.

He later blamed his meltdown on an Rx drug he was taking for depression.



Tyrese previously spoke out about how the restraining order affected him.

‘After nine years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts,’ he told E! News in a statement.

‘There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter, and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough, and it’s unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior.’ Now that the restraining order is history, we really hope that Tyrese and his family can start fresh.