Tyrese Gibson Reunites With His Daughter Shayla After Long Custody Battle

Tyrese Gibson is no longer wasting time when it comes to hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Celebrity Insider reported the news earlier that Tyrese Gibson recently won 50% custody of his daughter to share with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of months for the Fast and Furious star, ever since Norma accused Tyrese of being physically abusive to not only her but to their 10-year-old daughter as well.

Initially, social media was left at odds when wondering why Gibson was attacking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Instagram. However, TMZ reported that Tyrese is going broke due to his rapacious spending habits, including the establishment of a functioning Starbucks in his Beverly Hills mansion.

Gibson took to social media to slam Dwayne for taking on the upcoming project which will feature Johnson’s character, Hobbs, in a spin-off film based on the Fast and Furious franchise.

Tyrese Gibson Grabs Sushi with Daughter Shayla After Court Victory – https://t.co/umSzG42Cyv pic.twitter.com/F5YxXpDDB2 — trending 2day (@trending2days) November 19, 2017

Tyrese claimed that The Rock was “making it all about him” and was taking money away from the other cast and crew members of the Fast franchise.

After his social media meltdown where the father-of-one feared the loss of his young girl, the court and jury granted the Hollywood entertainer 50/50 custody and just one day after, he took his daughter out for lunch.

Shayla and her celebrity father were spotted by paparazzi at Nobu in Malibu. Furthermore, Gibson apologized to Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will for publicizing the fact that they allegedly helped him despite the contrary reports from TMZ that no such thing occurred.

Advertisement

Gibson may have to apologize to the pharmaceutical company that produced the drug prescribed to him as well. The actor blamed his meltdown on the adverse reactions to the medication.