Tyrese Gibson Faces Another Setback In Child Support Case

In a report from Page Six, Tyrese Gibson, the star of Fast and Furious, was scheduled to appear in court involving the custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter with ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson.

However, despite the severity and importance of the court date, Tyrese did not appear in court and had his lawyer, Terry Levich Ross, represent him on his behalf in Los Angeles.

It wasn’t a good move on Gibson’s part, considering Norma’s lawyer, Aleen Khanjian, requested that a judge order a mental evaluation of the Hollywood entertainer.

As you may already know, this comes not long after Tyrese posted a series of confusing messages on his social media involving Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The actor claimed The Rock was making the Fast and Furious franchise “all about him” because of his intention to create a spin-off film involving his character, Hobbs.

Furthermore, the actor claimed that the drug prescribed to him by his doctor was responsible for his recent outburst. However, many on social media were quick to dismiss these claims.

The company responsible for the manufacturing of the drug claimed that it’s up to the doctor and the patient to decide what is the right medication.

To make matters worse, Norma’s attorney stated that Tyrese’s video’s of their daughter, Shayla, violated the gag order which Norma had placed on Tyrese, thereby restricting him from posting anything online about their young girl.

However, in Gibson’s defense, he did manage to make his Instagram page private finally, so at least he won’t be having any public outbursts again.