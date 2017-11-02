Tyrese Gibson Begs Ex-Wife: ‘Please Don’t Take My Baby’ In Heartbreaking Video

The man is taking his custody battle for ten-year-old daughter, Shayla, very seriously! Fast and the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson took to social media yesterday to share a heartbreaking video that showed him sobbing as he begged his former wife Norma to not take away his child from him.

As fans may remember, back in August, the woman accused Tyrese of beating up their daughter to the ground.

The actor denied he has ever done such a thing.

While in tears, the man says: ‘Don’t take my baby. Do not take my baby, please. This is all I got. Do not take my baby, OK? I have been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one is listening ’cause no one is in the courtroom. I am at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me? Oh my God. My Shayla. And ain’t nobody showing up for me. I have got all these millionaire friends, I’ve got billionaire friends. I have been there for you, why is nobody there for me?’

The Fast and the Furious star goes on to tell his ex that he does not hate her even though she hates him for a reason he does not know.

He pleads with her not to accuse him of something he is not guilty of.

Even though he broke down like this, Tyrese later took to Instagram to assure his followers that he is doing Okay.

In another clip he posted today, the father told his fans he was on his way to court, and nothing else mattered except his beloved daughter.

Meanwhile, Aleen Khanjian, Norma’s lawyer, released a statement regarding his earlier video breakdown, saying: ‘He had a court-ordered, professionally-monitored, dinner visit with his daughter last night. He knew that since Monday. His emotional outburst yesterday was nothing more than a means of misleading and manipulating his friends and fans.’

In addition, one source revealed the man showed up late at his dinner with Shayla and spent only around 5 minutes with the ten-year-old.