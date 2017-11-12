Tyrese Gibson Asks For His Fans Help As His Marriage And Family May Be In Trouble

Tyrese Gibson doesn’t know when to quit! As the Fast and Furious star copes with the blowback from his one-sided feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his child abuse case, it appears as though the actor continues to struggle with knowing where to draw the line.
Celebrity Insider reported that Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith gave him $5 million to help him with his financial woes. However, it was revealed later that nothing of the sort took place.
11:11 today here’s my public apology – FYI contrary to false reports and narrative ! don’t have a mental illness, it was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way…. everything just changed. I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs……… because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online – I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m ready to get back to 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally. I’m so very sorry guys – please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father……….. This will NOT compromise my case…. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with our fights and realities ”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE. Romans 12:2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. #ShaylaRocks.com
Will Smith and Jada allegedly told the actor to stay off of social media for a little while, or at least until he clears his head.
Yesterday, the Fast and Furious star took to Instagram to update his fans on all of the allegations lately, including the claim that he’s on drugs.
In his most recent social media tirade, the Hollywood actor announced that his marriage is suffering and he would like his fans to “show up” for his wife.
He stated, “Your events, your moments, I am simply asking that you show up for my wife. So that I can stay married.”
Gibson added, “My wife, who is now pregnant, is the new President of The Love Circle Foundation” and she could use his fans help.
Shortly after his request for aid from his beloved fans, Tyese said his “lack of education,” and medical condition caused him to “go crazy” following his custody case.
He wrote, “because of this high stress and very traumatic experience,” a doctor told him to start taking a particular drug which was supposed to help. The actor said it had an “adverse effect.”
According to the Hollywood performer, that’s the real reason for his meltdown on social media. Furthermore, Tyrese says now that the pharmaceuticals are out of his system, his mind is “in the clear now.”
