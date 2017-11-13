Tyrese Begs ‘Women Of God’ To ‘Show Up’ For Pregnant Wife; After Blaiming The Breakdown On Psych Meds, He Posts A Public Apology

Tyrese is back on social media. He is now asking women, including some pretty powerful Black women, to help him out because he’s got some ‘bills’ to pay.

‘Powerful women of God, cause you guys seem to show UP for each other this is your moment,’ he wrote on Facebook. He continued, ‘I’ve always shown up for you. Your events your moments I am simply asking that you show up for my wife….’

‘So that I can stay married… my WIFE, who is now pregnant, is the new President of The Love Circle Foundation could really use some help…. You see this? Oprah, Elaine Wynn, Bill and Melinda Gates? Love angel Jada-Pinkett Smith Or maybe Priscilla Zuckerberg? Just asking…’ he wrote, linking to the Love Circle Foundation.

He concluded: ‘I really wanna stay married… I REPEAT… I DO,’ he added.

What does Tyrese mean? Can he mean that if we don’t give her money, they are going to get divorced? We keep wondering, what is really going on with him?

The reason behind Tyrese’s extremely strange behavior is the depression medication that he has been taking for a while.

He posted on Instagram the fact that the drug called Rexulti, which is used to treat depression, was having adverse effects on him.

He also claimed that he’s off that particular medication and that he’s getting ‘back to normal.’

Tyrese also issued a ‘public apology’ for his behavior, explaining everything.

‘I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs……… because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online –,’ he began posting.

‘I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system, and I’m all ready to get back at 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were affected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys – please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father………..,’ Tyrese continued.

‘This will NOT compromise my case…. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and present in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family! Love You TYRESE,’ he concluded.

It seems that he really had an emotional breakdown. We wish him all the best and we hope that he will get the help that he needs to be okay.