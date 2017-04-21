FREE NEWSLETTER
Tyra Banks Wants To Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan Once Again In The ‘Life-Size’ Sequel!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/21/2017
Lindsay Lohan was hoping for a Mean Girls sequel but her plans were, unfortunately, fruitless in the end.

However, it looks like she is more than welcome to join the cast of Life Size 2!

According to reports, a follow-up to 2000’s Life-Size has been approved and now, Tyra Banks, who played the doll coming to life has recently expressed interest in having her former co-star, Lindsay Lohan, (who played the doll’s owner) in the upcoming film.

Tyra talked to E! News and stated that she would just love to see Lohan taking on a role in the classic’s sequel.

She went on to reveal that although her packed schedule doesn’t really let them meet too often, every time they do see each other, “she gives me a hug like it was back in the day, like she’s 10 years old again.”

“I would love for you to come back and do something for Life-Size, will you? Will you?” Banks asked, hopeful.

Tyra Banks will also be the executive producer of the movie, and so she calls all the shots regarding who stars in it as well.

Life Size 2 is set to premiere in December 2018 as a Christmas movie. The plot revolves largely around the same premise, but this time, Eve will wake up to help a young woman learn how to love again.

Freeform is describing the upcoming flick as a “fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

Aside from Tyra Banks, the other cast members are yet to be announced.

Are you excited for the movie? Do you think Lindsay Lohan needs to be part of the cast?

