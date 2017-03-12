Tyra Banks Joins ‘America’s Got Talent’ As Host To Replace Nick Cannon, Says Howie Mandel

Tyra Banks is the new host of NBC’s hit show, America’s Got Talent. Howie Mandel, who is a judge on the talent competition, is the one who made the big announcement on Sunday.

At 43, Banks, a new mother and successful businesswoman, will replace Nick Cannon, who was on AGT for eight years.

Cannon, 36, announced last month on social media that he was leaving the show because NBC had threatened to fire him over a joke he made during a comedy special.

The father of three, who was married to pop music diva Mariah Carey for eight years, is also comedian and singer but the reality show was his biggest platform in recent years.

In February, Cannon shared the following with his fans on Facebook: “I was to be punished for a joke … My soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices.”

Cannon’s resignation left a big hole for America’s Got Talent that is set to start filming its twelfth season later this month.

However, if someone can fill big shoes with talent, grace, and beauty, it is Banks, who hosted America’s Next Top Model for 22 seasons. In recent months, the former supermodel has made a few cameos on shows like Black-ish.

She is now joining a well-oiled machine which includes prominent personalities like Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum, and Mandel.

Fans have taken to social media to applaud the new direction of their favorite television show. A few of them say they will miss Cannon, but overall they are excited to see what Banks will bring to the table.