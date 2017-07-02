Tyra Banks And Boyfriend Erik Asla Working On Baby #2 After Debuting York Picture

Tyra Banks, who recently shared a photo of her son, York, is said to be working on baby #2 with boyfriend, Erik Asla.

Via Instagram, the former host of the ABC talk show, “FABLife,” thrilled her fans with the first picture of 17-month-old York Banks-Asla.

The snapshot went viral because he is a cutie pie and masters his mother’s signature pose wich includes the smize – smile with your eyes.

Fans happily congratulated the couple on having a very handsome little boy and few where even nosy enough to ask if they have plan to have more children.

When the beautiful television personality announced the birth of baby York, she made sure to call him a miracle baby.

The Califonia media mogul wrote at the time: “The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He has got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik’s mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The producer and businesswoman called her only child a miracle because, after years of battling infertility issues, she was able to welcome York who was born via surrogacy.

Moreover, a source close to the “Coyote Ugly” actress and the Norwegian photographer has come out to say that they are eager to go through the process again because they want a big family.

The insider said: “They are working on another baby, again with a surrogate.”

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The former model would love to have a baby girl, according to the source, who shared: “Tyra is itching for a daughter this time. She would love a mini version of herself to dress up; her family would be complete. Tyra loves the idea because growing up; she had an older brother. York makes Tyra and Erik so happy, and he has changed Tyra’s priorities in life so much.”

☘️ Link in bio, baby. A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

In an interview with PEOPLE, the “America’s Next Top Model” creator confessed that she would love to have a clan and added: “I hope [for kids], I do not just want one child. I want a litter! And I want to be the kind of mom where my child can come to me for anything. Since I was 24, I used to say every year, ‘I will have kids in three years, I kept saying it over and over again. Because my business is very entrepreneurial. I am not for hire, so I have to do everything. I kept trying to find that time for that to happen.”

Advertisement

All the best to the couple on their decision to grow the family.