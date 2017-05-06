Tyler Baltierra Shocks Catelynn Lowell With Talk About Leaving Her – “What Did I Do Wrong?”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been trying their best to fix their marital problems, and they even went on a skiing trip together to try and rekindle their love. However, even on vacation, the issues did not go away.

Lowell suggested that once a month, they should go somewhere as a couple and continue to be honest with each other.

Baltierra revealed that even though they have been married since 2015, they are still learning how to communicate properly and value each other’s input.

“If I’m always freaking out and getting mad when you say something, you’re never going to tell me something,” Baltierra stated.

“If you always get overdramatic about things, I’m not going to go there. Our job is to make each other feel safe and comfortable saying stuff to each other,” the man added, showing willingness to work on their marriage.

Lowell asked Baltierra if he’d like her to be less sensitive and he felt like they might start a fight, so he warned her not to jump to conclusions.

“Do you whole-heartedly in your soul believe I’m going to leave you?” Baltierra finally asked, but Lowell kept quiet.

Tyler read her silence as a “yes” and expressed his confusion about why she would think that.

“Hearing your other partner say that it’s like what the f**k what did I do wrong?” Tyler exploded.

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, Tyler and Catelynn have been having issues ever since the woman gave birth to their daughter.

She started to suffer from post-partum depression and anxiety, and her emotional issues weighed down her relationship with Tyler.

This season, their problems got worse, as they were also involved in a cheating scandal that they both denied and even joked about via social media.

Do you think Lowell and Baltierra will file for a divorce or will they manage to save their marriage?