Tyler Baltierra Shares Dark Passage From His Upcoming Book

Tyler Baltierra has been thinking about a lot of things and taken a decision.

Advertisement

As you already know, the Teen Mom OG dad, confessed, jokingly, a couple of days ago that he has cheated on his wife, Catelynn Lowell. In fact, it was just a jab at their followers who love to speculate about their relationship and think they know everything that happened in their private lives.

However, he also released an excerpt from his upcoming book on Instagram that hints at marital problems.

“I have to get sober,” he writes. “I can’t keep doing this s**t.”

“My life has become a constant storm and every time I think I escape, the force just whips me right back into it. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to even feel anymore.”

What I do when I can't sleep. This story is shaping to hit a lot closer to home than I ever could have imagined when I began writing it. My mind is a crazy & weird place to be in lol #WritingFreesMySoul A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:20am PST

In his writing, Baltierra also describes a young girl being molested by an older man.

Although he said he is writing a fiction novel, he certainly has experience with the heavy subjects he has been covering.

After abusing drugs and even overdosing as a teenager, Baltierra admits he still smokes marijuana in his “free time.”

Furthermore, in his 2015 memoir, Conquering Chaos, Tyler also opened up about being himself the victim of sexual abuse as a child.

“We hear a lot about sexual abuse happening to girls, but it’s not spoken about with boys being victims,” he stated in an interview. “The bottom line is, it happens. For any other guy who went through it, you’re not alone.”

Years later, Baltierra seems to be struggling in his marriage. After fighting with Lowell during her battle with postpartum depression last year, he tweeted about possibly cheating while he was “drunk.”

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin defended his friend’s marriage.

Advertisement

“Those two are madly in love,” he claimed.