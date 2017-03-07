Tyler Baltierra And Catelynn Lowell Unaffectionate Amid Cheating Speculations!

In recent weeks, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been accusing each other of cheating quite a lot!

Now, according to new reports, their Puerto Rico getaway might just be the ultimate sign that their marriage is over!

Amid their alleged cheating scandals, the Teen Mom OG stars have been slammed by their social media followers for being unaffectionate with each other despite the fact that they were on vacation.

Matt Baier, Amber Portwood’s fiancé has posted a picture in which we can clearly see him with his hands around Portwood’s waist and Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney holding each other.

But when it comes to Lowell and Baltierra, the two did not look like a loving couple at all! In fact, there was no sign of affection between them in the pictures and as it turns out, the reality is in no way different.

“Weird Tyler doesn’t touch his wife,” one user commented on the picture. “It’s sad really. He seems like, ‘I’m stuck with her’ attitude lately.”

As fans may already know, the two have been accusing each other of infidelity ever since Crazy Days and Nights reported Baltierra cheated!

“Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him…idk it was dark and I was drunk,” Baltierra tweeted jokingly.

“Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted,” Lowell played along.

“Well it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week,” the man tweeted later after Lowell posted a selfie with a cocktail in her hand, the caption suggesting that she is boozing because he has an affair.

The jokes about cheating became serious after Facebook posts by Lowell’s mother reemerged.

“Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about,” Brockmiller wrote on the platform.

However, Lowell denied the cryptic messages were about her and Baltierra.