Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Might Be Expecting Another Baby Despite Relationship Issues!

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been going through a rough patch lately.

They have been involved in a cheating scandal as well as in a substance abuse one, but it looks like, despite their problems, the two might be expecting another baby!

In the latest episode of Teen Mom, Baltierra hinted that Lowell might be pregnant!

During their daughter, Nova’s birthday party, the man’s mother, Kim, asked the couple whether or not they thought about having another kid.

“You’re the one who would be more for it than Cate at this point,” Kim said, to which Baltierra added “Now is different because I want one and I don’t have to carry it.”

The mother advised him to give Lowell some time considering she’s been dealing with post-partum depression after having Nova and she is still battling anxiety today.

When Kim asked him if Lowell is pregnant, he just answered “no” but nodded his head.

As fans of Teen Mom may remember, earlier this year, the couple was involved in a cheating scandal after Crazy Days and Nights reported that Baltierra had an affair!

But the couple did not take the apparently fake news to heart and made fun of it on social media.

“Well, it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week,” Baltierra posted.

Despite their disregard for the cheating news, the situation became more serious when Facebook messages from Lowell’s mother surfaced.

April Brockmiller told her daughter that she should dump Baltierra back in December of last year.

“Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about,” the mother wrote.

Lowell denied the messages were about her and Baltierra.

Do you think the Teen Mom couple should have another baby?