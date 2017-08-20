Tyler Baltierra And Catelynn Lowell Finally Reunite With Daughter They Put Up For Adoption

Yesterday, August 19, Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell, and Tyler Baltierra met up with the daughter they put up for adoption after two years of being denied visitations. The reality TV couple ended up getting married long after giving their child away and now have another daughter together – 2-year-old Novalee.

The two went to see Carly and took Novalee along on the trip.

According to reports, the adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, denied the biological parents’ yearly visits in the past couple of years.

As fans may remember, the Teen Mom stars had a pretty bad relationship with the adoptive mom and dad after they asked them to stop posting photos of the girl on social media.

They also disagreed with the idea of having Carly appear on Teen Mom or even discussing her on the hit MTV series.

The last time Baltierra and Lowell saw their first daughter in person was back in August 2015 at their wedding.

Because the ceremony was aired in one Teen Mom episode, they were forced to blur out Carly’s face.

When the time for their yearly visit came at the beginning of 2016, Lowell and Baltierra’s request was ignored by the adoptive parents.

However, it looks like they finally fixed their issues as the reunion took place yesterday.

‘Today is the day! After 2 years we finally get to see Carly in just a couple hours. Cannot wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister #OpenAdoption #Blessed,’ Baltierra posted on social media.

Later after their visit was over, the father took to Twitter to share how happy he was to see Carly interact with her baby sister.

He also claimed the 8-year-old ran to him with a huge smile on her face when he saw him holding Nova.

According to Lowell, Carly has grown to be ‘tall and sassy.’

Now that their unclear problems seem to be over, the Teen Mom celebs should be able to visit their daughter more often as the open adoption states.