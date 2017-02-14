Tyler Baltierra Admits Cheating On Catelynn Lowell? – “Sorry, I Couldn’t Resist!”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are the latest Teen Mom stars to have a cheating scandal. They however, have decided to reveal everything about what actually happened behind closed doors.

“The MTV cameras have turned a blind eye to the cheating by this significant other of an OG Teen Mom because it doesn’t fit in the storyline for this season for the couple,” a blind item on the site Crazy Days and Nights revealed. “Tyler/Catelynn.”

“Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted,” answered Lowell to the rumors.

In reality however, the Teen Mom OG star was just joking around, making fun of the ridiculous rumors. Her husband even added: “Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him… idk it was dark and I was drunk.”

Lowell then posted a picture with the caption: “Much love and a big #F**k off to the haters, but sooo much love for my lovers.”

As fans of the reality TV show already know, the couple have indeed, experienced problems on the set this season.

Lowell has tried to leave behind her bad habits and so she entered rehab to fix her alcohol and drugs problem. When she failed to stay sober however, her husband dissed her.

“You know what Cate? You better figure something out soon,” he said. “Listen, if you go into this thing again I got to check out. I’ll get hardened. I’ll close everyone off. It’s safe that way.”

“I feel like my mental illness ruins everything!” cried Lowell.

Nowadays, it looks like the lovers were able to fix their marital issues, as Baltierra tweeted, “I love you!”