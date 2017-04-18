Tyga Wants Kylie Jenner Back And Is Using Khloe Kardashian To Succeed

Tyga misses Kylie Jenner dearly which is why he has been begging Khloe Kardashian to help him win his way back to her heart.

Earlier this month, multiple reliable sources confirmed to E!, the network that airs “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” that the on-and-off couple had split for good.

Miss Jenner, 19, apparently dumped Tyga, 27, after he sided with his baby mama, Blac Chyna, in the ongoing custody battle with Rob Kardashian over baby Dream.

The rapper left the mansion he shared with the model and moved into a bachelor pad where he has been partying with beautiful women and BFF, Chris Brown.

However, in his heart, Tyga feels that Jenner is his soul mate and will do anything to get her back.

It is claimed that Tyga became enraged after discovering that Travis Scott, 24, was flirting with Jenner while at Coachella.

A source said Jenner’s ex-boyfriend can not stop thinking about her and added: “He is not ready to let go of Kylie yet. Tyga is trying to stay busy and act like he’s having the time of his life at the festival, but he’s secretly checking her social media all the time.”

This is where Kardashian comes in the picture, according to the family friend.

The pal said: “Tyga’s sick of hearing about Kylie and Travis being together. Like, it’s annoying and he’s had enough. He knows that the one person in her family whose always supported his relationship with Kylie since day one has been Khloe and he’s in her ear! He’s basically hating on Travis, telling Khloe he ain’t no good for Kylie. He’s been going hard too, telling Khloe he’s a player who’s going to use Kylie.”

The person added: “He doesn’t want to come off life a simp by running back to her and apologizing. He’s hoping Khloe will convince her to leave Travis alone and come back to him.”

Many believe this is a made-up scandal for Miss Jenner’s new spin-off, “Life of Kylie.”