Tyga Slams Kylie Jenner And Brings Up Sex Tape Filmed In Cannes In New Song!

Just when you think rapper Tyga is over his ex Kylie Jenner something else comes along to prove he’s not. In a new song released for his mixtape, Tyga is letting everyone know that he has his own money and even bringing up what they did in the bedroom!

The tune titled “N**** Wit Money” speaks for itself. The MC is bragging about how much cash he has and how he lives a lavish lifestyle.

The song takes a turn when it goes into him and Kylie’s sex life. There were rumors that the two liked to make sex tapes for their personal pleasure but he just confirmed it.

The lyrics read:

“Pour up and then we make a porn (mm mm mm). Go on and back it up (mm mm mm). Made a movie, we shot it in France. I did it cause I can b***h we was in Cannes (mm mm mm)”

A source told Hollywood Life: “Tyga likes to film his bedroom action from his point of view all for fun, not to sell or anything like that, just to spice things up in bed. He used to film his wild times with Blac and more recently he has filmed Kylie, umm, kissing him down there.”

This must be super awkward for Kylie who is currently pregnant with a baby that belongs to Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old is doing spin control because of some photos that were released.

In the snapshots that are floating around the internet, it shows the media mogul in black sweats with noticeable weight gain which is expected with pregnancy.

Kylie clapped back by saying that the pictures are photoshopped. She pointed out that there are curved lines in the back of it which is a tell-tale sign.

Hopefully, this new song doesn’t bother Jenner too much as she should be resting and having a stress-free time before she becomes a mother.

Do you think Tyga will ever get over his ex?