Entertainment

Tyga Says Him And Kylie Are Over For Good Because “When It Was Bad It Was Really Bad”

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/20/2017
Kylie Jenner And TygaSource: EOnline.com

As CI readers know, the rapper, Tyga, joined The Breakfast Club today to talk about Kylie Jenner as well as the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Not only that but the 27-year-old discussed Travis Scott and the lack of bad blood, despite media reports.

One of the things he wanted to clarify was that he didn’t “lose” Kylie, but rather they decided to go on separate paths.

“I mean, we started off as friends, and then we got into a relationship. It isn’t a losing thing.”

He added, “When you make a decision to not be in a relationship with somebody, you make that decision, you split ways.”

The rapper explained that public perception doesn’t matter to him so much, but for Kylie, it’s everything.

“I’m older, so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything.”

“I like to keep the mystique, but I knew that’s kind of how she made her money. It’s not for me, I mean, when it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad.”

The rapper thinks that all of the bad press that came out about him was because he dated the reality star and that he’s black and she’s white.

He said, “For the last seven months we ain’t been together, has there been any negative stories out? All I’m saying is whoever controls this kind of media doesn’t like seeing rappers with these type of women, especially young white women and it’s just how it is.”

However, It doesn’t matter who she dates; the spotlight will be on her boyfriend no matter his skin color because she’s one of the biggest social media stars in the world.

With that being said, Tyga doesn’t believe the Kardashian-Jenner women “ruin men,” it’s just difficult for the males in that family to have an influence because of the women’s power. And how does he feel about Travis Scott? Apparently, he doesn’t care because they had been broken up for seven months before Travis started dating her.

