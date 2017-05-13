Tyga On Kylie Jenner: ‘She Crawls Right Back To Me’

Tyga thinks his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, is not over him and will always come back to him no matter what her family and entourage try to do about it.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old rapper decided to share his feelings with the rest of the world via a new freestyle that surfaced online Thursday.

After taking some time to get his life in order after breaking up with a woman he dated on and off for close to three years, the “Rack City” singer returned to the studio to spit some rhymes.

The freestyle was well put together, but fans could not help feel that some of the lyrics were about Jenner, 19, who is now dating 25-year-old GOOD Music rapper, Travis Scott.

Those who saw Tyga throwing shade at Jenner might be right because one line in the song leaves little room for doubt.

However, the California native is not really dissing the aspirant businesswoman; he is mostly boasting about the fact that she can not live without him.

Here is what he said: “Fu*k her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/, Uh, super freak in my passenger / She’s superstar, got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off, she crawls right back to me.”

Tyga might sound cocky for someone looking from the outside, but the reality of their relationship is more nuanced and complicated.

Jenner still has feelings for her former boyfriend. An insider shared: “They have been through some serious ups and downs and she still really cares for him — she always will. He’s her first love and that will never change.”

Advertisement

Fans and people in Jenner’s inner circle are rooting for her to move on because Scott is an upgrade, they say.