FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella hadid kanye west asap rocky liam neeson Remy Ma sofia vergara kim zolciak Chris Rock kandi burruss kourtney kardashian Chris Lopez donald trump andy cohen Bernice Burgos Justin Verlander kim kardashian Joseline Hernandez Joseph Gordon-Levitt Hailee Steinfeld kate middleton jessica biel
Home » Entertainment

Tyga Kylie Jenner Split Causes Huge Trouble As It Pitts The Kardashians Against Each Other In Family Battle!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/04/2017
0
264 Views
0


Travis Scott and Kylie JennerSource: StyleCaster.com

Drama, drama, drama. The Kardashian family always has some trouble. When it comes to the reality TV family, there’s a line drawn in the sand pitting some against the others.

Advertisement

Scott Disick, 33, and Blac Chyna, 28, have decided where they stand in the middle of the split between Jenner Tyga amid their messy breakup.

An insider revealed, “Their split has caused a major rift in the family. Scott has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging of Kanye to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause Tyga and Kylie are on the outs.”

The most surprising fact lies with Blac Chyna, who was chosen to stick up for her ex instead of teaming up with Kylie according to the source.

He went on to say, “she knows firsthand how bad he is with money and wants her baby daddy to stay working.”

Tyga is still the loving father to his son King Cairo, who is going to need his dad’s support as he grows older and becomes an adult.

When it comes to Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, the sisters are all on Kylie’s team.

Even Kendall Jenner has taken sides by partying with the make-up diva’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, on his birthday in the Big Apple city.

The night of the celebration at the Cipriani restaurant turned out to be a double date with Kylie and Kendall with her current fling ASAP Rocky.

The group was having a blast partying with people like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid. Sorry Tyga, but you’ve been replaced.

Advertisement

According to a close friend of Travis Scott, the rapper is telling his friends Kylie is “the real deal!”

Post Views: 264

Read more about asap rocky kendall jenner kylie jenner travis scott kuwk the kardashians

You may also like
Met Gala Donors Furious That Celebrities Smoked In The Bathrooms At Fashion Event
05/04/2017
Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West To Drop Tyga From GOOD Label Over Kylie Jenner Split
05/04/2017
Kim Kardashian Announces The Release Of A New Reality TV Show
05/03/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *