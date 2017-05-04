Tyga Kylie Jenner Split Causes Huge Trouble As It Pitts The Kardashians Against Each Other In Family Battle!

Drama, drama, drama. The Kardashian family always has some trouble. When it comes to the reality TV family, there’s a line drawn in the sand pitting some against the others.

Advertisement

Scott Disick, 33, and Blac Chyna, 28, have decided where they stand in the middle of the split between Jenner Tyga amid their messy breakup.

An insider revealed, “Their split has caused a major rift in the family. Scott has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging of Kanye to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause Tyga and Kylie are on the outs.”

The most surprising fact lies with Blac Chyna, who was chosen to stick up for her ex instead of teaming up with Kylie according to the source.

He went on to say, “she knows firsthand how bad he is with money and wants her baby daddy to stay working.”

Tyga is still the loving father to his son King Cairo, who is going to need his dad’s support as he grows older and becomes an adult.

When it comes to Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, the sisters are all on Kylie’s team.

Even Kendall Jenner has taken sides by partying with the make-up diva’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, on his birthday in the Big Apple city.

The night of the celebration at the Cipriani restaurant turned out to be a double date with Kylie and Kendall with her current fling ASAP Rocky.

The group was having a blast partying with people like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid. Sorry Tyga, but you’ve been replaced.

Advertisement

According to a close friend of Travis Scott, the rapper is telling his friends Kylie is “the real deal!”