Tyga Is Promoting A New Luxurious Product – He’s Trying To Keep Himself Busy Since Breaking Up With Kylie Jenner

Tyga is in the entrepreneurial game! The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to promote a line of sparkling wine that apparently contains real gold flakes. The Rack City rapper showcased bottles of bubbly wine on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption, “my new champagne 24kt gold in the bottles yeeeee.”

The rapper showed off several variations including the Brut and Rose versions of the brand, Le Grand La Vie Doree.

The particular champagne is sold online for $84.99 and $94.99 a bottle through a company called BevFly.com

My new champagne [email protected] 24kt gold in the bottles yeeeeeeee #bitchimtheshit2 www.legrandlaviedoree.com A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jul 3, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

According to its promotional website, the wine is made in France from the Burgundy region.

That means that although Tyga calls it champagne, it isn’t really because it has to come from the Champagne region of France to earn the title.

The wine is allegedly aged in the bottle for two years according to the website, and the gold flakes are provided by a French family.

Tyga, 27, is trying to make more money with his ventures following his breakup with Kylie Jenner, 19.

As CI readers know, the pair broke up and soon after, Kylie was with Travis Scott without even a flinch.

Tyga is having trouble getting over Kylie according to a source but is committed to being at the top of his game.

He recently filmed several ads for his collaboration with online retailer BooHooMan.

The 27-year-old is doing everything he can to make sure he’s busy working; the rapper has been hit with money problems in recent months.

According to Blac Chyna, the rapper has been skipping child support payments for their four-year-old son King Cairo.

Advertisement

Tyga has had a rough go as-of-late, as he was hauled into a hearing by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills to see how he can pay off a $200,000 diamond encrusted watch and chain. If that isn’t enough, he is currently trying to pay off a lawsuit settlement from 2015 to a fan who was injured during one of his concerts.