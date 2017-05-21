Tyga Is Done Running After Kylie Jenner Because Travis Scott Romance Is Heating Up

It appears that Kylie Jenner and Tyga will not get the happy ending that people were expecting.

The latest developments signal that the 19-year-old reality television star is ready to move on with rapper Travis Scott, 25.

After dating on and off for close to three years, Jenner and Tyga had managed to convince fans and critics that they could weather any storm together.

Outside interferences could not get the best of them. Well, that was then, and this is now.

According to the latest reports, the 27-year-old “Rack City” singer is slowly realizing that the love train might be passing him and it is time to let the past go.

Jenner has reportedly fallen in love with Scott, a man who is bringing less drama to the table.

It is hard to forget that Tyga has one child with model and reality TV sensation Blac Chyna and the situation was a source of conflict for the former couple.

Moreover, since Tyga’s career faced some difficulties in recent years, Jenner’s sisters often encouraged her to drop the man she was dating for a very long time.

The “1 of 1” artist is having a come-to-Jesus moment and is slowly moving away from the Jenner saga.

A chatty insider shared: “Tyga is pretty much given up on any hopes of reuniting with Kylie. Now it seems there really is something between them,” the source explained, “and Tyga’s finally accepting it.”

The person added: “All his attempts to make Kylie jealous have fallen flat and she has not bitten at all. Tyga’s pretty much kicking himself for messing up and for not keeping Kylie, she is definitely going to be the ‘one that got away’ for him.’”

To make matters worse, Scott has introduced his new ladylove to his family, and the introduction went very well.

A source stated: “Travis’ family loved Kylie, they think she is a total sweetheart. They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she is with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she is not using him for fame or fortune.”

People close to Tyga keep insisting that he is doing well and the breakup had no impact on his optimism. Those insiders say that he is busy working on making great music that will be released in the very near future.

Advertisement

According to those naysayers, Jenner is the one who wanted to get back together because she is dealing with many issues linked to being a celebrity.