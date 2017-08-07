Tyga Has Sexy Instagram Stars Rap His Lyrics; Is He Trying To Make Kylie Jenner Jealous?

The #MoveToLAChallenge is taking over Instagram as Tyga’s page is packed with sexy girls parring the lyrics of his newest track. Is he trying to make his ex Kylie Jenner jealous?

Usually, flirting with someone is an efficient method to make an ex-boyfriend or an ex-girlfriend jealous.

But, it seems like in the celebrity world everything is heightened to the maximum!

@katyaelisehenry 🔥🙌🏾☺️#movetolachallenge send me your videos playing #movetola ✈️ A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

You may have noticed that the #MoveToLAChallenge is trending on Instagram — but what is it?

Tyga created the hashtag this week, and it’s mainly sexy IG models rapping the lyrics to his newest song Move To L.A.

The hot babes record videos of themselves singing and dancing around in skimpy lingerie, and then the hip-hop star posts them to his personal page.

Maybe it’s a way to help them get more followers — or maybe it’s a way to make former flame Kylie Jenner jealous!

We can’t even count how many amazing chicks have taken part in the challenge by now.

The videos are not really that exciting unless you adore major cleavage, fake boobs, and thong bikini bottoms!

Even if Tyga has not mentioned a prize or something like that, the opportunity to make an appearance on his account seems enough for all these women.

@ginasavagex @martasavage 👯😀✈️ #movetolachallenge #movetola A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

What would it be like if the winner got to move to LA just like the song suggests? Would Tyga fly a chick out to LA just for recording a simple video? We haven’t got a clue.

He has been seen with lots of girls in the past few weeks such as the mystery brunette he took to lunch in Studio City back on July 21.

Advertisement

He was also spotted with the blonde bombshell outside his NYC hotel just a day earlier. And let’s not forget the blonde babe he partied with at the Wireless Festival! We can;t keep track of them anymore, Tyga!