Tyga Disses Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott On Instagram By Liking Epic Shade

Kylie Jenner and her new man, Travis Scott, might be singing the same tune and everything is looking fine in the relationship, it does not mean that her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, is totally out of the picture.

The “Rack City” rapper has not been able to move on after Jenner dumped him in March. He tried different tactics, and none of them worked so far, and he is starting to lose patience.

The 27-year-old father of one tried to make the reality television star jealous by spending time with his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

He went on dates with Justin Bieber’s former fling, Jordan Ozuna, and even took the model to Mexico, no change on Jenner’s end.

Tyga was also spotted in a music studio with Brazilian superstar Anitta, and that made absolutely no difference.

The more moves he makes, the closer Kim Kardashian’s sister gets to the 25-year-old “Pick Up the Phone” artist. So, he has found a new venue to express his feelings, social media.

On Wednesday, a person mocking Jenner and Scott left a comment under a picture of the new couple being out and doing their thing. The “joke” read: “Let her know she DON’T got the juice lol.”

It is unclear what this really means, but it looks like a diss directed at Scott for being inadequate in some areas. Tyga took time out of his busy schedule to like the post.

Some say Scott might be using Jenner to further his career, but it does not really matter because she seems happy and her family has endorsed her new man.

In an interview that aired this week, Kim threw Tyga under the bus by implying that Jenner’s life improved since they split.

Here is what she said: “You know, I feel like [there was] a lot of drama, and it does not mean he is a bad person at all. And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since.”

The “1 of 1” singer is not really helping his case by throwing shade on Instagram.