Tyga Cuffed By The Police Following His Split From Kylie Jenner! What Happened?

It looks like, no matter what, Kylie Jenner‘s former boyfriend Tyga just cannot stay out of trouble!

According to reports, the 27 years old rapper was recently detained by the police forces and even cuffed after being caught driving with temporary license plates.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, Officer O’Hara has stated that “Officers conducted a traffic stop for paper plates in North Hollywood. He was given a field sobriety test and passed.”

Afterwards, he was brought to the station and questioned on the “minor traffic violation.”

As fans may already be aware, the reality TV star’s rapper on-off boyfriend is not at his first police run-in.

In fact, in the last few years, he’s been in trouble with the law multiple times.

In August of last year, an arrest warrant was issued because he failed to show up in court in his landlord’s lawsuit against him. Later on, however, the case was settled.

A worse accusation that brought him in front of the law took place in 2014. At the time, Tyga, as well as his record label, were sued by a young 17-year-old girl who claimed that she was manipulated into posing nude for a video.

Last month, Tyga and Kylie Jenner split, forcing him to move out of the home the pair was sharing in Hidden Hills and back into his pad in Hollywood Hills.

Kylie Jenner is yet to share her thoughts on her former boyfriend’s run-in with the law.

Do you believe that it’s better for Kylie to stay away from Tyga or should they get back together?

