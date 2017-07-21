Tyga Confesses: ‘I’m Not In Love’ With Kylie Jenner Anymore

The man has confessed: Tyga is no longer into Kylie Jenner. The rapper opened up about his break up with the reality TV star during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday and revealed that he is already over his ex.

‘I have love for her, but I am not in love with her no more,’ the 27-year-old who dated Kylie on and off for years, claimed.

Although during their relationship they were nearly inseparable, the couple called it quits a few months ago.

According to Tyga, Jenner’s young age, as well as ‘outside influences’ have played a significant role in their split.

When asked whether or not he thinks they’ll get back together at some point, the rapper confessed he doesn’t see a future with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Tyga also talked about Kylie’s alleged new bae, claiming he is not jealous of him at all.

The younger Jenner sister was first spotted in Travis Scott’s company back in April while at Coachella.

‘I do not feel any type of way. Me and her had been broken up for like seven months. He is not in the wrong. I don’t have any hard feelings,’ Tyga said about Kylie’s rebound.

The rapper did admit that their relationship was fantastic at first, especially during the first year of dating, so he doesn’t regret anything.

However, when it started going really bad he realized it was no longer worth it.

Do you think Tyga is telling the truth about being over Kylie? Is it really over for good between the two?