Tyga Calls Out Scott Disick For Using Dating App While Seeing Sofia Richie; He Can’t Stop Laughing At Scott!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/07/2017
Tyga Calls Out Scott Disick For Using Dating App While Seeing Sofia Richie; He Can't Stop Laughing At Scott!

You can find lots of people on a dating app, and it seems that Scott Disick is one of them. Tyga found Scott’s profile, and he shared it on social media for the whole world to see!

 

Could Scott be unhappy with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie?

Dating in the digital age means turning to a smartphone application to match us with someone we could hang out on a Friday night.

Of course, dating in Hollywood might be really different, but as we can see, a few stars from Hollywood are also looking for love online.

Celebrities are just like us. But what do you do when you come across a famous face on your phone? You share it on social media, of course!

At least, that’s what Tyga did when he came across the Badoo profile of Scott Disick. Well, it looks like Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex has been searching for singles on a dating app.

Tyga posted the image to his Instagram story and added a few laughing emojis to really show how funny he thought it was that ‘Scott, 34’ frequents Badoo.

Badoo is a dating app that also lets users search for singles who look like the celeb of their choosing.

Apparently, there aren’t just doppelgängers on the site. Based on Tyga’s post, it seems that actual stars use it too!

But if Scott wants to meet people digitally, does that mean he’s upset with how things are going with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie?

 

During the November 5 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott said:

‘But look at it [from] my perspective: She was on vacation with one man, a whole trip,’

He was talking to Kim Kardashian about how he felt about his ex Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima‘s Cannes trip.

‘That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.’

Of course, this was about the events happening this summer, and in real time, Scott seems happy with Sofia. They were recently on a trip to Mexico.

